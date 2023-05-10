Ex Megadeth bassist says Dave Mustaine's long-held Metallica grudge is "f***ing pathetic"

David Ellefson takes aim at former Megadeth bandmate Dave Mustaine over his decades-long beef with Metallica

Former Megadeth bassist David Ellefson has described frontman Dave Mustaine's decades-old beef with Metallica as "fucking pathetic".

Ellefson – who was fired by Megadeth in 2021 – tells Mustaine "fix your shit and move on" in an interview with Heavy Talk.

The bass player was referencing Mustaine's 1983 firing as lead guitarist of Metallica and his apparent unwillingness to put it behind him, even 40 years on.

Ellefson says he has managed to put his Megadeth exit behind him, and advises Mustaine to do the same.

He says: "Look, I have no choice but to have to forgive it so I can move on. So I don't know what more to say about it other than that. The damage was done. So you move on. We're all human, and it is what it is.

"You can't lament it. I've watched how he's treated his dismissal from Metallica, still bitching about it 40 years later, and I think it looks fucking pathetic. And it's, like, 'You know what? Fix your shit and move on.' And that's how I've chosen to deal with it."

As recently as March of this year, Mustaine was talking about his history with Metallica, saying they have "always tried to hold me back."

Mustaine is currently on the road with Megadeth, promoting their 16th album, The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead!which was released last year.

Metal Hammer said the album "showcases a depth and a compositional brilliance that’s rooted in this line-up’s uncanny ability to reimagine Megadeth’s iconic sound in a fresh and compelling way. All the elements that people love about the band – the scorching riffs, the striking technicality and the brawling, speed metal tempos – are here in spades."

