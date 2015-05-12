Ex-Maiden Willcock to play after 30 years

Former Iron Maiden singer Dennis Willcock will perform live for the first time in 30 years next month.

Willcock – who fronted Maiden from 1976 to 1978 – will play with his band GV1 at London’s Bar 12 on June 13 – with more dates to be added. GV1 is an amalgamation of two of his previous groups, Gibraltar and V1.

GV1 say: “Long while coming but worth getting your little legs down there, eh?”

GV1 will share the bill with Buffalo Fish, featuring ex-Maiden guitarist Terry Wapram. Earlier this year, Willcock and former Maiden men Tony Moore and Barry Purkis were reunited at the Hope And Anchor in London where Wapram’s band Buffalo Fish were playing.

Willcock was replaced in Iron Maiden by Paul Di’Anno in 1978.