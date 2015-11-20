Europe hit Billboard top spot for first time

Europe have scored their first no.1 single on a Billboard chart.

They’re top of The Billboard & Clio Music’s Top Commercials chart, which tracks the most popular songs used in US adverts.

The 1986 single has recently been used on insurance company Geico’s advertising campaign, which has helped it claim the no.1 spot. The chart uses tagging data from Shazam, along with sales and streaming information tracked by Nielsen Music.

Billboard report that The Final Countdown had 12,000 Shazam tags in October. It also enjoyed 28,000 digital sales last month, and has been streamed 5.8 million times in the US – up from September’s 3.7m.

The single has enjoyed huge success since it was first released in 1986, reaching no.1 in 17 countries but never climbed higher than no.8 on a Billboard chart until now.

Europe’s tour with Scorpions continues this weekend when they play Lille’s Zenith Arena, France. The band confirmed the dates would go ahead despite the terror attacks in Paris last Friday night.

Joey Tempest and co picked up the The Comeback accolade at this month’s Classic Rock Roll Of Honour in London. They released their 10th studio album War Of Kings in March.