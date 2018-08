Europe and Black Star Riders will play longer sets at their upcoming joint shows in London at the request of their fans.

Doors will open early at Shepherds Bush Empire – at 6.30pm – for Friday (March 20) and Saturday’s (March 21) gigs so that each band can play for an extra 15 minutes. Their sets will both run for an hour and 25 minutes.

Meanwhile, Europe have released a video teasing the limited edition box set of their new album War Of Kings.