Eric Clapton: Life In 12 Bars gets first trailer

The documentary Eric Clapton: Life In 12 Bars has received its first trailer.

The Lili Fini Zanuck and John Battsek project came to light earlier this year, with the film set to premiere at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival which runs until September 17. The documentary will then be broadcast on Showtime in February 2018.

It charts Clapton’s life and career, with director Zanuck previously speaking about what fans can expect – saying that Slowhand’s private life would be “the emotional spine of the film.”

She added: “Clapton’s music is the foundation of our film. His commitment to the blues, its traditions and originators, is absolute from his earliest days.

“He was also forever restless in his search of a suitable vehicle to shape and grow his artistic voice, often bewildering fans and the media with sudden changes in musical direction, bands, songs, guitar style, tone and physical appearance.”

Zanuck and Battsek had unique access to Clapton’s personal archive of clips, along with tour posters, letters, drawings and diary entries, which all feature in the film.

Clapton played at New York’s Madison Square Garden last night and will perform again at the venue tonight (September 8). He’ll then play two nights at the Los Angeles Forum on September 15 and 16.

