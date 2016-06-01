Epica talk ‘catchy’ sound on The Holographic Principle

Epica singer Simone Simons says their upcoming album The Holographic Principle has a more catchy feel than their previous work.

The follow-up to 2014’s The Quantum Enigma is set for release on October 1 via Nuclear Blast – and Simons also reveals they pushed themselves to make the record “bigger than before.”

She tells Spark TV: “It was a huge amount of songs and a lot to take in – but we put everything in this record and we hope that it will pay off.

“The Quantum Enigma was received so well, we set the bar so high, but we accepted the challenge to make an even better record. And we’ve done everything bigger than before – we had more orchestra, a bigger choir. We had so many different instruments. Vocally, I put everything in the record that I can possibly do, and I’m very pleased with it.”

She refers to the album orchestration and choral sections as being “the seventh and eighth” members of the band, and adds: “Besides having catchy melodies, we also wanted to have really groovy vocal lines. And that’s something we worked on as well. We changed up some things to make it less predictable.”

Epica are about to head out on tour across Europe, with dates kicking off on June 4 in Belarus.

Jun 04: Minsk Re:Public, Belarus

Jun 05: Plzen MetalFest Open Air, Czech Republic

Jun 07: Bratislava Majestic Music Club, Slovakia

Jun 08: Rome Postepay Rock In Roma, Italy

Jun 10: Norje Sweden Rock Festival, Sweden

Jun 23: Copenhagen Refshaleon, Denmark

Jul 08: Geiselwind Out & loud Festival, Germany

Jul 16: Dunaujvaros Rockmarathon Festival, Hungary

Jul 23: Iztacalco Corona Hell & Heaven Metal Fest, Mexico

Aug 05: Zarasai Roko Naktys, Lithuania

Oct 01: Tilburg Epic Metal Fest, Netherlands

Oct 15: Sau Paulo Epic Metal Fest, Brazil

Feb 03: London O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, UK

Feb 04: Paris Zenith La Villete, France