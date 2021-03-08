Entombed AD singer LG Petrov has died

Entombed AD frontman LG Petrov has passed away.

His bandmates revealed that the singer passed away on Sunday, March 7 after being diagnosed with bile duct cancer. He was 49.

In a statement, Entombed AD wrote: “We are devastated to announce that our beloved friend Lars-Göran Petrov has left us.

“Our brother, leader, vocalist, our Chief Rebel Angel went on another ride last night. It’s with the deepest sadness that we have to announce that Lars-Göran Petrov has left us.

“He was (is!!!) an incredible friend, and a person that has touched so many people. He has changed so many lives with his voice, his music, his character and his unique personality.

“LG’s smile is something that we will carry forever in our hearts. When asked in an interview what he would like to have written on his grave and what about his legacy, he said: "I will never die, it will never die". And you didn’t. You will live forever in our hearts. ⁣⁣”

LG rose to fame as a member of Swedish death metal icons Entombed, appearing on eight of the band’s classic albums. He formed Entombed AD in 2013.

He spoke to Metal Hammer in August, shortly after he announced his diagnosis, saying: “It's just very, very bad luck. Cancer doesn't have feelings. It’s just maximum bad luck.”

He added that people should regularly visit their doctors. “Have your check-ups once in while. You never know. I wouldn’t wish this shit on anybody,. So take care of yourself and use your common sense.”

Friends of Petrov, Orange Goblin have stated: "We are all very saddened to hear of the tragic passing of LG Petrov of Entombed / Entombed AD. We had the pleasure of meeting and hanging out with LG quite a few times over the years and he was always funny, caring and a great person to be around. His music and his legacy will live on forever and our thoughts go out to his bandmates, his family and friends at this terrible time. R.I.P LG, the Chief Rebel Angel."

Amon Amarth vocalist Johan Hegg also shares his condolences via Twitter: "The word legend is to small to describe LG and what he meant for me as a friend and inspiration. Not only was he one of the best and original voices in metal, but the most kind, humble, funny and genuine person one could ever hope to meet. I will miss you my friend! R.I.P"