Enter Shikari confirm Download warm-up show

Enter Shikari have confirmed they’ll play an intimate warm-up show ahead of their appearance at this year’s Download festival.

They appear at the Motion Club, Bristol, on June 12, before headlining the Second Stage at Donington on June 14. Tickets go on sale on March 11 (Wednesday) at midday via the band’s website.

Frontman Rou Reynolds last month reacted to a video of him attacking a member of the band’s audience in Portsmouth by explaining: “The ticket price for an Enter Shikari show doesn’t include free access to my gonads.”

The band’s fourth album, The Mindsweep, was launched last year.