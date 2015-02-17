Enslaved stop by tonight's Metal Hammer Radio Show

Tonight on the Metal Hammer Radio Show we welcome the Norwegian extreme metallers Enslaved and talk about their latest album, In Times.

We’ll also be spinning choice cuts from guitar god and occasional member of Chickenfoot, Joe Satriani, as well as music from Ihsahn, Satyricon, Apocalyptica, Stone Sour, Mastodon, Soundgarden and Pantera.

Plus we’ll be talking about the news that the fight everyone wants to see might, just might, be finalised as early as this weekend, Manny Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather Jr. may have agreed to terms for what would be a megafight between welterweight champions in early May. The fight, as anticipated, would be the richest in the history of the sport, with a purse worth as much as $250 million. It got us thinking…

If you could get two rockstars going head to head in the ring then who would it be and why? Hammer’s not fighting James Hetfield for any money. Or M Shadows. Or any of Manowar…

