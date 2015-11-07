End near for Teenage Bottlerocket’s Carlisle

Teenage Bottlerocket drummer Brandon Carlisle is to have his life support removed, his band have confirmed.

His bandmate and brother Ray Carlisle reported earlier this week that the sticksman had been found unresponsive at home and was subsequently rushed to hospital.

He’d been in a coma for several days but the decision has been made to switch off his life support after scans showed no vital signs.

The band say in a statement: “It is with the heaviest hearts that we have to report our beloved drummer Brandon didn’t make it. Doctors did everything they could to save him, but the MRI showed he is no longer with us.

“His family and loved ones are with him as they prepare to take him off life support and let him gently move on.”

“Brandon lived his life with his whole heart. He loved music, and he loved people. He always made it a point to let everyone know how much they meant to him, and to take time to make new friends. Anyone who was lucky enough to spend even a minute with the guy knows what a blessing he was to this Earth.

“So with that love in our hearts, we carry him with us as we say goodbye. To the best drummer, the kindest soul and our brother and best friend, you will be in our hearts always.”

Teenage Bottlerocket released their sixth studio album entitled Tales From Wyoming in March.