Empire State Bastard announce debut album Rivers Of Heresy

Following the release of their first single Harvest back in March, Empire State Bastard have officially announced the September arrival of their debut album, Rivers Of Heresy.

The extreme metal project is formed of frontman Simon Neil (Biffy Clyro), guitarist Mike Vennart (Vennart, Biffy Clyro live), and drummer Dave Lombardo (Mr. Bungle, Testament, Suicidal Tendencies, ex-Slayer).

Rivers Of Heresy features cover artwork by Daniel P Carter, and is scheduled for release on September 1 via Roadrunner Records.

In a press release, the album is described as "a collection of songs which adventurously probes slamming hardcore in the vein of Siege; the frenetic, visceral thrash of Slayer; the claustrophobic sludge of Melvins; the freeform vocal dexterity of Mike Patton; and the gargantuan stoner riffs of Sleep."

Vennart, who wrote all the guitar parts, says: "I set about making the most fucking poisonous vile music I possibly could, just unabridged hatred in musical form.”

While Simon Neil adds: "Lyrically, it’s as misanthropic and nihilistic as I’ve ever written."

As well as digital releases, Rivers of Heresy will be available on various limited edition physical formats, including a CD with an exclusive 24-page fanzine; poison green vinyl and red / black marble vinyl, and cassette. The deluxe vinyl bundle features a 7” single featuring Harvest and a non-album b-side.

This summer, Empire State Bastard (accompanied by Bitch Falcon bassist Naomi Macleod for their live shows) will perform at a number of festivals, including Download, Glastonbury and ArcTanGent, followed by Riot Fest in the US in September.

Rivers Of Hersey tracklist:

1. Harvest

2. Blusher

3. Moi?

4. Tired, Aye?

5. Sons and Daughters

6. Stutter

7. Palms of Hands

8. Dusty

9. Sold!

10. The Looming