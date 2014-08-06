Emperor, Body Count and more on tonight's Metal Hammer Radio Show

The Bloodstock bug has bitten us hard and we're already counting down the hours until we can go and drink all the booze while watching some of the greatest metal bands on the planet. Until that point though, let's stick on some tunes!

Tonight we’ll be blasting out our favourites from Fight’s debut album. Don’t know Fight? They’re the band Rob Halford formed after leaving Judas Priest. And we’ll be playing some of the best from Slipknot, Devin Townsend, Miss May I, Emperor, Witchcraft, Body Count, Lionize and Overkill.

Plus we’ll be talking about the NFL. Sort of. We’ve been reading up on the most popular songs that are played at NFL stadiums as the teams hit the field, and these include Van Halen’s Right Now, Kid Rock’s Cowboy and Ozzy’s Crazy Train. This naturally got us thinking…

What would your entrance music be?

To be honest, it’s pretty hard to beat Stone Cold’s Steve Austin for impact.

Tune in to Team Rock Radio online or on DAB tonight at 9pm.