Eagles man Schmit to rejoin Poco

Eagles bassist Timothy B. Schmit will reunite with his old Poco bandmates next month for induction into the Colorado Music Hall Of Fame.

He joined the band in 1969 shortly after the release of their debut album Pickin’ Up The Pieces, taking over from Randy Meisner.

Meisner would go on to be a co-founder of the Eagles and when Schmit quit Poco in 1977, it was to replace the bassist again, this time in the Eagles’ lineup.

Now he’ll take his place beside former bandmates Rusty Young, George Grantham, Richie Furay and Paul Cotton at the induction ceremony at the Paramount Theater in Denver on January 9. They are expected to play together at the event.

Colorado Music Hall Of Fame chairman Chuck Morris says: “Timothy has been a gracious artist over the decades and I’m thrilled that he will be part of our program to help make history in front of Colorado music fans.”

Other artists to be inducted next year include Stephen Stills’ Manassas, the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band and Firefall.

Earlier this month, the Eagles were named the top-earning rock band of the year. They grossed $100m through their History Of The Eagles tour, putting them ahead of Bon Jovi, Bruce Springsteen, the Rolling Stones and Paul McCartney.