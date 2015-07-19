Trending

Don Henley details solo album No.5

Cass County sees Eagles drummer exploring his roots with help from Mick Jagger, Merle Haggard and Dolly Parton

Eagles drummer Don Henley will release fifth solo album Cass County on September 25, he’s confirmed.

Hear his track Take A Picture Of This below.

It follows 2000’s Inside Job and sees him exploring his roots, while also setting out into new territory. Guest artists include Mick Jagger, Merle Haggard and Dolly Parton.

Henley named the album after the area where he was raised. He explains: “I’m a Southerner and a Texan. It’s who I am and where I come from.” He adds that the work is set in “the rural America that I knew – the family, the neighbours and the countryside.”

The 12-track title was recorded in Nashville with co-producer and co-writer Stan Lynch. Henley and the Eagles will receive this year’s Kennedy Center Honors in December.

Tracklist

  1. Bramble Rose – featuring Mick Jagger, Miranda Lambert

  2. The Cost of Living – featuring Merle Haggard

  3. Take A Picture of This

  4. Waiting Tables

  5. No, Thank You

  6. Praying for Rain

  7. Words Can Break Your Heart

  8. That Old Flame – featuring Martina McBride

  9. When I Stop Dreaming – featuring Dolly Parton

  10. A Younger Man

  11. Train In The Distance

  12. Where I Am Now

