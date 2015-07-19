Don Henley details solo album No.5

Eagles drummer Don Henley will release fifth solo album Cass County on September 25, he’s confirmed.

Hear his track Take A Picture Of This below.

It follows 2000’s Inside Job and sees him exploring his roots, while also setting out into new territory. Guest artists include Mick Jagger, Merle Haggard and Dolly Parton.

Henley named the album after the area where he was raised. He explains: “I’m a Southerner and a Texan. It’s who I am and where I come from.” He adds that the work is set in “the rural America that I knew – the family, the neighbours and the countryside.”

The 12-track title was recorded in Nashville with co-producer and co-writer Stan Lynch. Henley and the Eagles will receive this year’s Kennedy Center Honors in December.

Tracklist