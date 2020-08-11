Dynamic blues rocker Fantastic Negrito will light up YouTube this week for 3-song set

Fantastic Negrito has revealed that he’ll perform a special livestream on August 13 in partnership with Orange Amplification.

The Grammy-winning blues rocker will appear on Orange’s YouTube channel and Orange's website at 9pm BST on Thursday live from Oakland, California.

Negrito, aka Xavier Amin Dphrepaulezz, will be joined by guitarist Tomas Salcedo and bassist Giulio Xavier, with fans told to prepare for a “compelling, energetic, highly perceptive performance full of spirit and warmth.”

The performance will come the day before Negrito releases his new album Have You Lost Your Mind Yet? through Cooking Vinyl/Blackball Universe.

Chatting with Classic Rock earlier this year, Negrito spoke about how he rediscovered old blues greats that his grandparents and great uncles had played for him – including Skip James, Robert Johnson, RL Burnside and Elmore James in his forties.

He said: “I loved this music… I started channelling my black roots, my ancestry. There’s something strange about being a black American. I think we’re probably one of the most musically innovative groups of people in the world, but we have a very short memory.

“The community I come from, they don’t know who Robert Johnson is. They don’t know Skip James. But when people ask me about Fantastic Negrito, I get to say those names. And maybe some kids will pick ’em up and get inspired.”

Fantastic Negrito will release his new studio album Have You Lost Your Mind Yet? later this week. It'll be his first record since the Grammy-winning Please Don't Be Dead in 2018.View Deal

Fantastic Negrito: HaveYou Lost Your Mind Yet?

1. Chocolate Samurai

2. I’m So Happy I Cry

3. How Long

4. Shigamabu Blues

5. Searching For Captain Save A Hoe

6. Your Sex Is Overrated

7. These Are My Friends

8. All Up In My Space

9. Justice In America

10. King Frustration

11. Platypus Dipster