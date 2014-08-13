Duff: Weiland VR era is ‘played out’

Duff McKagan has emphasised that Velvet Revolver have no plans to work with Scott Weiland again, describing that era of the band's career as "played out."

Weiland said last month he was trying to arrange an “easy money” return to the fold, and this week spoke of attending “cattle call” procedures with a view to getting his old job back.

But McKagan tells VH1 Radio: “No, that played itself out. That was a chapter in life, you know. Not a defining moment, just a chapter. I wish that guy the best of luck and I hope he’s okay.”

Guitarist Slash recently insisted VR had a future and added that he’d lined up an audition with an unnamed singer. But McKagan reports: “I’m not aware that we’re auditioning right now, and I think I would be aware.”

But he agrees with his former Guns n’Roses bandmate, saying: “I think when it’s the right time to happen again, it’ll happen.

“That band was so good and started with all the right intentions. We wrote a lot of material near the end of that band. We got really free musically – so we’ve got all this material, and it’s a really talented band.”

Weiland this week criticised Stone Temple Pilots for replacing him with Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington, saying the collaboration “didn’t work.”