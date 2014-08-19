Duff to Jam with Seattle symphony

Duff McKagan will join Pearl Jam’s Mike McCready for a one-off performance with the Seattle Symphony next year.

The concert is scheduled to take place in January in an event titled Sonic Evolution. It will celebrate Seattle’s rock music history with new compositions of songs by bands including Pearl Jam and Nirvana.

McKagan tells VH1 Radio: “Mike brought something up about it a couple of months ago and I’m pretty tight with Mike – we’ve been good buddies since we were 16. It might be him and I and Barrett Martin.”

McKagan’s Seattle band Walking Papers released their self-titled debut album in 2012, with McKagan and drummer Martin joined by McCready for the recording.

The former Guns n’Roses bassist recently insisted Velvet Revolver had no plans to work with frontman Scott Weiland again, saying that era was “played out” despite the singer’s attempts to talk up a series of “easy money” festival shows. But he and bandmate Slash have agreed the band still have a future.

Sonic Evolution will take place at Seattle’s Benaroya Hall on January 30.