Drowning Pool stream Hell To Pay

Drowning Pool have made their song Hell To Pay available to stream.

It’s taken from the Texas outfit’s sixth album, Hellelujah, due February 5 via eOne Music.

Hell To Pay follows previews of Snake Charmer and By The Blood as the third tune issued ahead of the project’s release next month.

Vocalist Jasen Moreno says: “It’s about the futility of regret. It’s about the danger in second guessing yourself. It’s about battling depression. It’s about closure.”

The follow-up to 2013’s Resilience was produced by Jason Suecof (Trivium, August Burns Red, Deicide) and recorded at Audio Hammer studios in Sanford, Florida.

The set marks the group’s second record with former Suicide Hook singer Moreno, who joined the lineup in 2012 when Ryan McCombs left after a six-year stint to reunite with Chicago outfit Soil.