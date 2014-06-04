DragonForce split with drummer Dave

DragonForce have split with drummer Dave Mackintosh and brought in Kill Ritual sticksman Gee Anzalone as his replacement.
Mackintosh, who’d been with the band for 10 years, has decided to return to his first musical love. He says: “After much thought I have parted ways with DragonForce to pursue progressive rock. I wish the lads all the luck in the world.
“I will continue to tour and play with some of the greatest names in prog, and hope to see some familiar faces on the road. DF for ever!”
He’ll make his final recorded appearance on the band’s upcoming album, Maximum Overload, set for release on August 18.
Guitarist Herman Li says: “We’ve been through a lot with Dave and we want to thank him for everything he’s contributed, both as a friend and a musician. We all wish him well with his new project.”
Gee will play his first show with DragonForce on their UK tour, which kicks off in September.
Meanwhile, his former band Kill Ritual have launched a search for his replacement. The band’s Steve Rice says: “We’re proud of Gee and wish him all the best in his new endeavour – thanks for the good times, Gee! Now Kill Ritual is in need of a killer drummer to fill his shoe.” Find out how to apply.
