DragonForce split with drummer Dave

DragonForce have split with drummer Dave Mackintosh and brought in Kill Ritual sticksman Gee Anzalone as his replacement.

Mackintosh, who’d been with the band for 10 years, has decided to return to his first musical love. He says: “After much thought I have parted ways with DragonForce to pursue progressive rock. I wish the lads all the luck in the world.

“I will continue to tour and play with some of the greatest names in prog, and hope to see some familiar faces on the road. DF for ever!”

He’ll make his final recorded appearance on the band’s upcoming album, Maximum Overload, set for release on August 18.

Guitarist Herman Li says: “We’ve been through a lot with Dave and we want to thank him for everything he’s contributed, both as a friend and a musician. We all wish him well with his new project.”

Gee will play his first show with DragonForce on their UK tour, which kicks off in September.

Meanwhile, his former band Kill Ritual have launched a search for his replacement. The band’s Steve Rice says: “We’re proud of Gee and wish him all the best in his new endeavour – thanks for the good times, Gee! Now Kill Ritual is in need of a killer drummer to fill his shoe.” Find out how to apply.

DragonForce UK tour

Sep 17: Edinburgh Liquid Room

Sep 18: Aberdeen Lemon Tree

Sep 19: Glasgow King Tuts

Sep 20: Belfast Limelight 2

Sep 21: Dublin Whelan’s

Sep 23: Carlisle Brickyard

Sep 24: Middlesbrough Empire

Sep 25: Manchester Deaf Institute

Sep 26: Stoke Sugarmill

Sep 27: Birmingham Temple

Sep 30: Brighton The Haunt

Oct 01: Southampton Joiners

Oct 02: Plymouth White Rabbit

Oct 03: Bridgend Hobo’s

Oct 04: Bristol Thekla

Oct 07: Leeds Brudenell

Oct 08: Nottingham Rescue Rooms

Oct 09: Colchester Arts Centre

Oct 10: Norwich Waterfront

Oct 11: London Bush Hall