Download the new Walter Trout single for FREE

Walter Trout, who successfully underwent a long-awaited liver transplant operation this week, has made his new single available as a free download, and as a lyric video.

Wastin’ Away comes from Trout’s new album The Blues Came Callin’, which is out today. Much of the record documents the guitarist’s battles with illness.

“To play my music for people has become even more important to me”, says Walter. “When I think about looking out into the crowds of people and connecting with everyone on a soul level, and sharing the experience of music with them, this is what keeps me fighting to get back: My family and my music is my lifeline. These days, it means more to me than ever before.”

The single can be downloaded via emailunlock.com (requires e-mail address).

[](https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=avhgqIuMQks)