Down To Release New EP Down IV - PT Two In May

Down have confirmed that their next EP will land this May!

The follow-up to 2012′s Down IV – The Purple EP will be titled, quite sensibly, Down IV – Part Two and will arrive on May 12 via Roadrunner and will mark the debut of new guitarist, Bobby Landgraf, who replaced Kirk Windstein last year.

“He was immediately at home,” says Phil Anselmo. “Bobby had always been that guy in case of anything. Knowing his personality, he really locked in with what we do and took it to heart. He made himself belong. Honestly, the first day he came down he contributed a very strong riff to a key song. There’s that Southern element, which is imperative. I also catch a real old heavy metal vibe from this record. I can’t stress this enough. He took it all on, and he did a fucking awesome job.

“It was a big deal for me,” adds Bobby. “I drove ten hours up from Texas that first day, cracked a beer, and plugged in. We jumped right into the room, and I played this part. They all smiled. That was the moment for me. I’m a longtime fan, and I knew we were friends, but being a part of the writing and working towards something together was just incredible. As a guitar player, one of my goals was to be in a group like this. I want to make everyone proud.”

**Down IV – Part Two **Tracklist