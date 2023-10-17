"There are so many phenomenal ladies and great singers." Heavy metal legend Doro Pesch reveals who else she thinks deserves the title of 'Metal Queen'

Heavy metal legend Doro Pesch, lovingly known the world over to metalheads as the Metal Queen, has discussed who else in the metal scene she feels is worthy of the title. Speaking to Metal Hammer for their latest issue, Pesch heaps praise on many of today's most prominent metal frontwomen, picking out a few names in particular that she has admiration for.

When asked by a Hammer reader who is "well positioned" to one day take the crown of Metal Queen, the German singer replies: “There are many great females! I like Alissa of Arch Enemy, Floor Jansen, Lzzy Hale, Simone of Epica, Cristina of Lacuna Coil... there are so many phenomenal ladies and great singers, all in their own vein of heavy metal.”

Pesch also reveals which younger metal bands she is a big fan of right now.

“I like Powerwolf, but they’re not so young anymore!" she notes. "The ladies of Burning Witches are doing a great job, too. Of the heavier bands I like Nervosa, an all-girl band from Brazil. There are so many great new bands, many are doing the 80s metal stuff, they dress and sound just like the 80s, which I like so much!”

Doro Pesch formed the heavy metal band Warlock in 1982 with fellow members of the German underground music scene. Following the implosion of the band by the end of the decade and an ensuing legal battle, Doro relaunched a new project under her own name, going on to release 13 studio albums. Her latest album, Conqueress Forever Strong And Proud, releases next week, Friday October 27.