Doors guitarist Robby Krieger and Stewart Copeland of The Police among the stars confirmed for Rock ‘n’ Roll Fantasy Camp

The Doors guitarist Robby Krieger and drummer Stewart Copeland of The Police are among the stars confirmed for the Rock ‘n’ Roll Fantasy Camp's The Masters of Rock: 2025.

Taking place in Los Angeles from February 20-23, the event also features Skunk Baxter of The Doobie Brothers and session bass hero Leland Sklar.

Attendees get the unique opportunity to learn from these music legends through masterclasses, jam sessions, and Q&A panels.

Campers will also join bands led by stars including Derek St. Holmes (Ted Nugent), Vinny Appice (Black Sabbath, Dio), Mike Kroeger (Nickelback), Monte Pittman (Madonna, Ministry), Janet Robin (Lindsey Buckingham), and more.

Organisers have confirmed the camp's jamming songbook includes The Police's Message in a Bottle and Roxanne, The Doors' LA Woman and Light My Fire, and The Doobie Brothers' Listen to the Music and Long Train Runnin’.

They say: "Immerse yourself in an unforgettable weekend that promises to ignite your passion for music and elevate your skills to new heights. Set against the backdrop of vibrant energy and timeless music, this exclusive camp offers a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to jam with these masters who are some of the greatest names in rock history.

"Beyond the masterclasses, Q&A with the rockstars, band rehearsals and jam sessions over four days, the Rock 'n' Roll Fantasy Camp offers a holistic experience designed to foster creativity, collaboration, and camaraderie."

To wrap up the four-day experience, attendees get the rare chance to perform on the Sunset Strip at the iconic Viper Room and Whisky A Go Go.

The camp is open to guitarists of all levels, with additional tiers customized for beginners as well as 11 to 16-year-olds.

Rock ‘n’ Roll Fantasy Camp has been running for over 25 years. It’s also been the subject of the documentary Rock Camp The Movie and has been featured in The Simpsons.

Spots are limited and people interested in taking part are encouraged to book early. See RockCamp.com for more details.