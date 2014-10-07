Doobie Brothers go country with Chris Young

The Doobie Brothers have launched a video shot while they recorded a new version of 1973 track China Grove, featuring country music artist Chris Young.

It’s taken from upcoming album Southbound, which sees the Doobies tying up with a string of country musicians for a dozen fresh takes on classic tracks from their catalogue.

It’s also the first time vocalists Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald and Patrick Simmons have appeared on the same album since 1976’s Takin’ It To The Streets.

Johnston recently told Rolling Stone: “Country has changed since the days of Hank Williams – it’s taken on a rock tinge. The traditional style of rock’n’roll has kind of gone away; no one is representing it the way it used to be represented. Country music has sort of picked up the slack. That’s why those artists are huge right now.”

Young says: “I was always such a huge fan of China Grove. There’s just something about that chorus that just made you want to sing along with it.”

Southbound is release on November 4 via Sony Nashville and it’s available for pre-order now on iTunes and Amazon.

Tracklist