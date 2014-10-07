Trending

Doobie Brothers go country with Chris Young

By Classic Rock  

Video follows the making of fresh take on classic track China Grove from tribute album Southbound

The Doobie Brothers have launched a video shot while they recorded a new version of 1973 track China Grove, featuring country music artist Chris Young.

It’s taken from upcoming album Southbound, which sees the Doobies tying up with a string of country musicians for a dozen fresh takes on classic tracks from their catalogue.

It’s also the first time vocalists Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald and Patrick Simmons have appeared on the same album since 1976’s Takin’ It To The Streets.

Johnston recently told Rolling Stone: “Country has changed since the days of Hank Williams – it’s taken on a rock tinge. The traditional style of rock’n’roll has kind of gone away; no one is representing it the way it used to be represented. Country music has sort of picked up the slack. That’s why those artists are huge right now.”

Young says: “I was always such a huge fan of China Grove. There’s just something about that chorus that just made you want to sing along with it.”

Southbound is release on November 4 via Sony Nashville and it’s available for pre-order now on iTunes and Amazon.

Tracklist

  1. Black Water – with Zac Brown Band

  2. China Grove – with Chris Young

  3. Jesus Is Just Alright – with Casey James

  4. Listen to the Music – with Blake Shelton, Hunter Hayes

  5. Long Train Runnin’ – with Toby Keith

  6. Nobody – with Charlie Worsham

  7. Rockin’ Down the Highway – with Brad Paisley

  8. South City Midnight Lady – with Jerrod Niemann

  9. Take Me in Your Arms (Rock Me a Little While) – with Tyler Farr

  10. Takin’ It to the Streets – with Love and Theft

  11. What a Fool Believes – with Sara Evans

  12. You Belong to Me – with Amanda Sudano Ramirez, Vince Gill