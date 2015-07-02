Dolomite Minor release Girl Of Gold

Dolomite Minor have released their debut EP titled Girl Of Gold.

It features four songs including their previous singles Talk Like An Aztec and When I’m Dead – one of Classic Rock’s tracks of the week in February. It’s available to purchase via iTunes, while a vinyl pressing will be issued on July 31. It’s now available to pre-order.

Vocalist and guitarist Joe Grimshaw and drummer Max Palmier have been on the road throughout the year, including a support slot with Eagles Of Death Metal and an appearance at last month’s Download.

But with their sound evolving, the pair are now on the lookout for a third member.

They say: “We’ve been busy over the past few months working away in the studio and naturally some new sounds have crept onto the recordings. The tracks are very nearly ready but in order to be able to add them to our live set we’d ideally need a third set of hands.”

They’re looking for a keyboardist in their late teens or early twenties who can “also play the odd bit of bass and sing backing vocals.”

For more, visit the band’s Facebook page.

Girl Of Gold tracklist