"I appreciate you." See the heartwarming personal message Dolly Parton sent to Mötley Crüe's Nikki Sixx following their recent collaboration

It's pretty much a globally accepted fact that Dolly Parton is one of the coolest, classiest people in all of music. It's probably why, when the country icon revealed that she'd be releasing a rock album titled Rockstar later this year, featuring special guest appearances from Rob Halford, Nikki Sixx, Steven Tyler, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr and many more, she was widely welcomed by the rock community.

Now, it's been revealed that Parton sent Nikki Sixx a lovely, personal note thanking him for his involvement on the track Bygones (also featuring Rob Halford and Sixx's newly instated Mötley Crüe bandmate, John 5). As it turns out, the song debuted at number one on the US Mediabase Classic Rock Songs chart, and Parton wanted to commemorate the occasion.

"Hi Nikki," a screenshot shared by Sixx on social media begins. "Well... I guess you've heard, we've got us a hit record! We're 41 from what I hear on 'Bygones'! You did a fantastic job on that. Thank you for joining us, you made it a lot of what it is. I appreciate you. Rock on! Love, Dolly".

"Gonna have to frame this one," Sixx beams in his post, adding a heart emoji for good measure.

In a public statement acknowledging the success of Bygones, Parton stated:

"I am so excited to see the response 'Bygones' is receiving! To debut at No. 1 on the Rock charts is such a thrill for me, and it makes it even sweeter to share this with Rob, Nikki and John 5. I also have to recognize my coproducer on the album and cowriter on this song, Kent Wells, who helped me bring this song to life. I am a happy girl today!"

Rockstar will be released on November 11. See the full tracklisting, complete with special guests, below.

Dolly Parton: Rockstar tracklist

1. Rockstar (with special guest Richie Sambora)

2. World on Fire

3. Every Breath You Take (feat. Sting)

4. Open Arms (feat. Steve Perry)

5. Magic Man (feat. Ann Wilson with special guest Howard Lee)

6. Long As I Can See The Light (feat. John Fogerty)

7. Either Or (feat. Kid Rock)

8. I Want You Back (feat. Steven Tyler & special guest Warren Haynes)

9. What Has Rock And Roll Ever Done For You (feat. Stevie Nicks & special guest Waddy Wachtel)

10. Purple Rain

11. Baby, I Love Your Way (feat. Peter Frampton)

12. I Hate Myself For Loving You (feat. Joan Jett & The Blackhearts)

13. Night Moves (feat. Chris Stapleton)

14. Wrecking Ball (feat. Miley Cyrus)

15. (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction (feat. P!nk & Brandi Carlile)

16. Keep On Loving You (feat. Kevin Cronin)

17. Heart Of Glass (feat. Debbie Harry)

18. Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me (feat. Elton John)

19. Tried To Rock And Roll Me (feat. Melissa Etheridge)

20. Stairway To Heaven (feat. Lizzo & Sasha Flute)

21. We Are The Champions

22. Bygones (feat. Rob Halford with special guests Nikki Sixx & John 5)

23. My Blue Tears (feat. Simon Le Bon)

24. What’s Up? (feat. Linda Perry)

25. You’re No Good (feat. Emmylou Harris & Sheryl Crow)

26. Heartbreaker (feat. Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo)

27. Bittersweet (feat. Michael McDonald)

28. I Dreamed About Elvis (feat. Ronnie McDowell with special guest The Jordanaires)

29. Let It Be (feat. Paul McCartney & Ringo Starr with special guests Peter Frampton & Mick Fleetwood)

30. Free Bird (feat. Ronnie Van Zant with special guests Gary Rossington, Artimus Pyle and The Artimus Pyle Band)