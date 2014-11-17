Dokken made crazy money for chicken advert

Don Dokken says his band were paid "crazy money" for their appearance in a Norton Internet Security advert.

Dokken were filmed in a huge warehouse and portrayed as a computer virus which was attacking a PC – represented by a chicken.

The bizarre advert was only ever shown online, but Dokken says the band were paid a small fortune for it.

He tells Inside Metal: “A friend of mine, Ryan Ebner, was actually staying in my Beverly Hills house, and I had a guest house. And he says, ‘I’m doing this commercial and one of my bands pulled out. Do you wanna do a commercial?’

“I said, ‘Yeah, I’ll do a commercial.’ He’s, like, ‘It’ll be you and the chicken.’ And I went, ‘No, no, no, no, no, no. I’m not gonna punk myself.’

“And then he told me how much he’d pay me. And I went, ‘Really?’ He goes, ‘Dude, it’s Norton Antivirus.’ I said, ‘For that kind of money, I’ll wear a chicken suit. I will be the chicken. I will flap my wings and I will cluck.’

“It was a really crazy amount of money they paid us. We did four versions. The money we made was great, and it was supposed to be on television, and they decided not to, and it went to YouTube.”

Dokken this month announced they had parted ways with bassist Sean McNabb and replaced him with Mark Boals.