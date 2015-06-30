Disturbed return will be worth the wait

Disturbed say their upcoming album Immortalized will be worth the wait.

The band announced the end of their four-year hiatus last week and will release their first album since 2010’s Asylum on August 21.

Guitarist Dan Donegan says: “I think the fans will feel like it was worth the wait. We’ve been planning this for the past year and keeping it a secret so we can’t wait to hear the response.

“I hope fans realise we have a lot more left in us. This album reassured me of that. To be away from it for almost five years, get back in a room, write together, and tap into that fire is awesome. Part of me didn’t want to leave the studio.

“We still have a lot more to say – we still have a lot more to do. We’re returning stronger than ever. I think Immortalized shows that.”

Frontman David Draiman reports they’ve chosen to make their comeback as they feel fans are now ready to hear new material from the band.

He adds: “The idea was to leave when we were at our peak, which we were, and to come back when we felt reinvigorated.

“Everything was strategic. We wanted to give ourselves a chance to breathe, give the fans a chance to breathe, and give the culture a chance to evolve. Now is the time. The environment feels ready. The musical landscape feels ready. We’re ready.”

Immortalized is now available to pre-order.

Earlier this week Draiman quit Twitter after taking issue with people constantly trolling him over his pro-Israeli comments.

IMMORTALIZED TRACKLIST

The Eye Of The Storm 2. Immortalized 3. The Vengeful One 4. Open Your Eyes 5. The Light 6. What Are You Waiting For 7. You’re Mine 8. Who 9. Save Our Last Goodbye 10. Fire It Up 11. The Sound of Silence 12. Never Wrong 13. Who Taught You How To Hate 14. Tyrant (deluxe edition bonus track) 15. Legion of Monsters (deluxe edition bonus track) 16. The Brave And The Bold (deluxe edition bonus track)

