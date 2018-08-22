Disturbed: Evolution is our Black Album

Last week it was announced that Disturbed would release their highly anticipated new album Evolution on October 19.

The band marked the news by also giving fans a taste of their new material in the shape of Are You Ready.

And in the new issue of Metal Hammer magazine, frontman David Draiman says it’ll be a record that “breaks doors down” and has given more of this thoughts about the follow-up to 2015’s Immortalized.

Draiman says: “If I died after this record came out, and this was the end of our legacy, I’d be OK with that. To me, this is our Black Album.

“We’ve always used that as a goal – the record that literally every single track on it could be a hit. A record that breaks doors down, that opens up new opportunities to us, that helps you achieve true immortality as an artist.”

The band’s previous album featured a cover of the Simon & Garfunkel classic The Sound Of Silence, which went on to achieve mainstream success. And Draiman reports that recording it had a profound impact on the band.

He adds: “The Sound Of Silence taught us that we shouldn’t be afraid of pushing the boundaries. We’ve been hungering for years to do material like what we’ve done on the new record.

“Some people just like the heavy stuff and they don’t want to take a breather. For me – and I’ve used this analogy before – the slap feels much more satisfying after the caress.”

Evolution is now available for pre-order.

Draiman is the cover star of the new issue of Metal Hammer magazine, which is on sale now. This month’s edition also features While She Sleeps, Halestorm, Arch Enemy, Anthrax, Joey Jordison and much more.