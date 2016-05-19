Dirty Rotten Imbeciles announce But Wait... There's More EP

Dirty Rotten Imbeciles have announced they’ll release their EP But Wait There’s More on June 10.

The record will be the punk rock band’s first release in more than 20 years, and it has been in the works since 2014.

Vocalist Kurt Brecht tells the Phoenix New Times: “It’s just a handful of songs to test the waters. We haven’t put out anything new in so long, so we wanted to see how much interest there really is in it.”

Regarding the musical direction of the new D.R.I. release, Brecht says: “It’s more old-school hardcore. It’s straightforward, without the metal guitar sound.”

He added: “I’m more into the hardcore myself, but it’s okay if we keep the metal because we mix it all together.”

But Wait… There’s More can be pre-ordered via Beer City Records’ official website.

DRI But Wait… There’s More tracklist