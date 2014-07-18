DIo's Robertson joins Bang Tango

Former Dio guitarist Rowan Robertson has joined Bang Tango in time to take part in their 25th anniversary tour, the band have confirmed.

He was a member of Ronnie James Dio’s outfit from 1989 until 1991, joining at the age of 17 to replace Craig Goldy after doggedly pursuing an audition over the courses of a year. During that time he appeared on the band’s album Lock Up The Wolves.

Since then he’s worked with DC4, VAST and others, and recorded a series of guitar tuition videos, before lining up with Bang Tango.

Frontman Joe Leste says: “Rowan has been a huge breath of fresh air. We’ve always been fans of his playing as well as his work ethic. We’re writing the best stuff we’ve come up with in years. I can’t wait for the fans to see this improved version of the band.”

Bang Tango’s first dates with Robertson on board take place on the Quireboys’ 30th anniversary US tour during August and September.