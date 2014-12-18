Dio, Babymetal and more on tonight's Metal Hammer Radio Show

Tonight on the Metal Hammer Radio Show we’ll be pulling up a chair, stoking the fire, pouring a large drink and sitting back to ruminate on yet another twelve months gone by.

Tonight we’ll be spinning tunes by Dio, Static-X, Iron Maiden, Babymetal, Atreyu Megadeth and Black Sabbath as well as the debut from a band whose singer became their manager this year… Arch Enemy!

Plus we’ll be talking about the news that a study that began in 1857 by Danish naturalist Japetus Steenstrup that began to bring the kraken from myth to reality is starting to gain momentum. Which got us thinking…

Which mythical creature would you bring to life if you could? We’d like a Hammer Show Minotaur, please.

You can listen live on Team Rock Radio and DAB at the 8PM GMT.

And you can listen to the previous shows On Demand.