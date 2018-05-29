Dimmu Borgir bring in bassist Victor Brandt

Dimmu Borgir have confirmed that they’ve recruited bassist Victor Brandt ahead of their upcoming tour dates.

The band will head out on the road from next month in support of their latest album Eonian, with Brandt – known for his work with both Entombed AD and Firespawn – ready to take to the stage with his new bandmates.

He says: “It's a great honour and pleasure to be a part of the mighty Dimmu Borgir. And such great timing for me to start at the release of their new album Eonian, which in my opinion is their best album so far.

“The members of the band are as equally awesome to their music, so I am looking forward to good times ahead.”

Dimmu Borgir add: “We are very excited to have Victor become a part of the team! His experience, dedication and craftsmanship is very much appreciated and we look forward to sharing the world stages with him!”

The band’s former bassist Terje Andersen, who previously joined the Norwegian outfit as a session musician, is a full-time member of Susperia.

Dimmu Borgir 2018 tour dates

Jun 15: Montebello Rockfest, QC

Jun 23: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jul 06: Barcelona Rock Fest, Spain

Aug 04: Wacken Open Air, Germany

Aug 11: Kortrijk Alcatraz Metal Festival, Belgium

Aug 17: Horten Midgardsblot Metalfestival, Norway

Aug 19: Las Vegas Psycho Las Vegas, NV

Aug 21: Chicago The Vic Theatre, IL

Aug 23: Toronto Danforth Music Hall, ON

Aug 25: New York Playstation Theater, NY

Sep 18: St. Petersburg Kosmonavt, Russia

Sep 20: Moscow Glavclub, Russia

Sep 22: Yekaterinburg Teleclub, Russia

Oct 24: Osaka Umeda Trad, Japan

Oct 25: Tokyo Liquid Room, Japan

Nov 09: Sao Paulo Tropical Butanta, Brazil

Nov 11: Buenos Aires Teatro Flores, Argentina

Nov 13: Santiago Cúpula Multiespacio, Chile

Nov 15: Bogotá Royal Center, Colombia

Nov 17: Mexico City Circo Volador, Mexico