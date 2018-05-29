Dimmu Borgir bring in bassist Victor Brandt

Dimmu Borgir have confirmed that they’ve recruited bassist Victor Brandt ahead of their upcoming tour dates.
The band will head out on the road from next month in support of their latest album Eonian, with Brandt – known for his work with both Entombed AD and Firespawn – ready to take to the stage with his new bandmates.
He says: “It's a great honour and pleasure to be a part of the mighty Dimmu Borgir. And such great timing for me to start at the release of their new album Eonian, which in my opinion is their best album so far.
“The members of the band are as equally awesome to their music, so I am looking forward to good times ahead.”
Dimmu Borgir add: “We are very excited to have Victor become a part of the team! His experience, dedication and craftsmanship is very much appreciated and we look forward to sharing the world stages with him!”
The band’s former bassist Terje Andersen, who previously joined the Norwegian outfit as a session musician, is a full-time member of Susperia.
Dimmu Borgir 2018 tour dates
Jun 15: Montebello Rockfest, QC
Jun 23: Clisson Hellfest, France
Jul 06: Barcelona Rock Fest, Spain
Aug 04: Wacken Open Air, Germany
Aug 11: Kortrijk Alcatraz Metal Festival, Belgium
Aug 17: Horten Midgardsblot Metalfestival, Norway
Aug 19: Las Vegas Psycho Las Vegas, NV
Aug 21: Chicago The Vic Theatre, IL
Aug 23: Toronto Danforth Music Hall, ON
Aug 25: New York Playstation Theater, NY
Sep 18: St. Petersburg Kosmonavt, Russia
Sep 20: Moscow Glavclub, Russia
Sep 22: Yekaterinburg Teleclub, Russia
Oct 24: Osaka Umeda Trad, Japan
Oct 25: Tokyo Liquid Room, Japan
Nov 09: Sao Paulo Tropical Butanta, Brazil
Nov 11: Buenos Aires Teatro Flores, Argentina
Nov 13: Santiago Cúpula Multiespacio, Chile
Nov 15: Bogotá Royal Center, Colombia
Nov 17: Mexico City Circo Volador, Mexico