The Dillinger Escape Plan have collaborated with rapper Jarren Benton on a new track.

Rage was recorded as part of the Converse Cons Ep series, which brings together artists who might not otherwise cross paths musically.

It was recorded at the Converse Rubber Tracks studio in Brooklyn, New York.

Last month, Dillinger guitarist Ben Weinman launched a new website called Party Smasher Inc which encourages musicians, photographers, illustrators and designers to share ideas and encourage innovation.