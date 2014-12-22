Dillinger and Monuments for Hevy Fest

The Dillinger Escape Plan and Monuments are among the first seven bands named for the 2015 edition of Hevy Fest.

It takes place at Port Lympne in Kent on the weekend of August 14-15.

Also confirmed are Vales, Up River, Grader, Ohhms and Collisions. Organisers add of the wildlife park setting: “And there’s fucking monkeys!”

Another 50 bands have yet to be announced. Weekend camping tickets are on sale now for £69 via the festival website – a payment plan offers the option to settle in £12 instalments.