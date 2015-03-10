Dillinger's awe at Hammett tweet

The Dillinger Escape Plan say they’ve been floored after Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett tweeted about them.

He linked to the video of their 2010 track Farewell, Mona Lisa, from fourth album Option Paralysis, and said: “The breakdown/building in this song fucking kills. Stay weird, Dillinger!”

Responding to a fan comment, Hammett later added: “Yeah bro – TDEP are sick! Ignore anyone who says different!”

Greg Puciato and co were moved to make their own statement. They reported: “This is just too much. Knock it off, life. Excuse us while we mop our childhood thrash filled brains up off the floor.

“Those of you who have been on this ride with us for a long time will share the excitement/confusion over this ‘what is life’ moment.”

Dilllinger are currently touring the US. Puciato last week said that supergroup Killer Be Killed – also featuring Max Cavalera, Mastodon’s Troy Sanders and Converge’s Ben Koller – were planning to tour at the end of the year following positive responses to their debut shows in Australia.