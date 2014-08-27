Dieter Meier to play in London

Dietrer Meier has confirmed his first-ever UK show – he’ll appear at London’s Jazz Cafe on September 16.

The 69-year-old Yello vocalist will perform some classic tracks alongside material from his debut solo album Out Of Chaos, which was released earlier this year via Staatsakt Records.

The label say: “Dieter stands at the bar of his life, musing about the rivers of time. Sometimes his songs sound like electro-acoustic Yello tracks, sometimes like a tender ex-lovers-blues from under the sea. Sometimes you’ll find a post-punk nerve or an ode to a befriended artist, who wrestles through life as a night porter.

“All the time Out Of Chaos is a magical sound-alchemy made of chanson, electro and dub.”

Tickets for Meier’s London show are on sale now.