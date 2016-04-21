Dez Fafara's first ever love song is the 'heaviest thing on this planet'

Dez Fafara says the first love song he’s ever written will appear on DevilDriver’s upcoming seventh album.

Trust No One is released on May 13 via Napalm Records and the frontman says that while he has tried his hand at penning a heartfelt love song, it turned out heavier than expected.

In a video update from the studio, Fafara says: “This record is an all-out assault. There are songs about your life being destroyed by trust. There’s also the first love song I’ve ever written, which is to my wife, called For What It’s Worth. It’s just the heaviest thing on this planet.”

The songs draw heavily on Fafara’s punk influences and he says he’s put more into his vocal performance than ever before.

He adds: “It has roots in a lot of my punk rock background. It’s more volatile than I’ve ever been lyrically. It’s DevilDriver but with more of a push and a punk rock feel. You’re getting everything thrown at you, and feel that. What you’re going to take out of this record is a lot of emotion.”

DevilDriver have a number of tour dates lined up for 2016.

DevilDriver Trust No One tracklist

Testimony Of Truth Bad Deeds My Night Sky This Deception Above It All Daybreak Trust No One Feeling Ungodly Retribution For What It’s Worth

