Devin Townsend reflects on change in new Empath documentary

Devin Townsend has released the second part of his documentary series which examines the making of his new album Empath.

The record will be released on March 29 via InsideOut music on CD, 2LP/CD, on digital and streaming platforms and as a limited edition 2CD featuring bonus material.

Part One of the series titled Thesis premiered last week, and took the shape of a phone conversation between the Canadian musician and Mike Zimmer about the beginnings of Empath and the themes it contains.

Part Two is titled The End and, along with audio clips, this time there is plenty of black and white footage to watch, with Townsend reflecting on why he decided to bring the curtain down on the Devin Townsend Project to concentrate on his new material.

He says: “I think a lot of what I’ve had to come to terms with in this particular creative period is I’ve changed as a person from who I was 10 years ago. All the things about my life that professionally made sense up to this point, just no longer make sense.”

Check out the full clip below.

Earlier this week, Townsend announced a European tour for later this year in support of the new album.