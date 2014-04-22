DevilDriver could play Winter Kills in full

DevilDriver could perform Winter Kills in full after the positive response from fans, says frontman Dez Fafara.

He’s blown away by the response to their sixth album, which was launched last year.

Fafara tells MetalMouth: “There’s still new facets of the record that we’re finding. I’m finding that everybody has a different song they love, and that’s a really cool thing.

“It’s not just narrowed down to two or three tracks and, like, ‘Oh, these are the favourites.’ Everybody is always asking for a different track – so eventually I’d like to play Winter Kills in its entirety.”

The frontman believes there’s something special about the current DevilDriver tour. He explains: “There was a guy interviewing me a couple of days ago and he said, ‘You command the crowd and you tell them what to do.’

“Actually, it’s the other way around – if the crowd are going off, they’re going to command my reaction. It’s a cool thing when you can play music and move people. I feel we’ve got that right now.”