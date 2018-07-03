Devildriver and 36 Crazyfists vocalist Brock Lindow team up for Copperhead Road cover

Devildriver have released a lyric video for their cover of Steve Earle classic Copperhead Road.

The song features guest vocals from 36 Crazyfists vocalist Brock Lindow and will be included on Dez Fafara and co’s upcoming album Outlaws ’Til The End: Vol. 1, which will arrive on Friday (July 6) via Napalm Records.

Devildriver frontman Fafara says: “I have always loved this story of running moonshine and running from the cops, and having Brock on this song was a smart move as his unique voice is absolutely perfect for it. I’m proud to have him on this record!”

Lindow adds: “I’m grateful to be included in the barnburner that is Outlaws ‘Til The End: Vol. 1! Copperhead Road was always a heavy song with a great story that encompasses all things ‘outlaw’, but Devildriver ups the ante on this one and puts the pedal to metal with their vision of the legendary jam.

“It was a tremendous honour to sing with Dez and the boys on this monster record!”

Other guest artists who appear on the album include Lamb Of God’s Randy Blythe and Mark Morton, Hank3, John Carter Cash and Wednesday 13.

Devildriver Outlaws ‘Til The End tracklist

1. Country Heroes - Written by Hank III (Performed by Hank III & Dez Fafara)

2. Whiskey River - Written by Willie Nelson (Performed by Randy Blythe, Mark Morton of Lamb of God & Dez Fafara)

3. Outlaw Man - Written by The Eagles (Performed by Dez Fafara & Neal Tiemann of Devildriver)

4. Ghost Riders in the Sky - Written by Stan Jones (Performed by John Carter Cash, Ana Cristina Cash, Randy Blythe & Dez Fafara)

5. I’m the Only Hell Mama Ever Raised - Written by Johnny Paycheck (Performed by Dez Fafara & Devildriver)

6. If Drinking Don’t Kill Me - Written by George Jones (Performed by Wednesday 13 & Dez Fafara)

7. The Man Comes Around - Written by Johnny Cash (Performed by Lee Ving of FEAR & Dez Fafara)

8. A Thousand Miles from Nowhere - Written by Dwight Yoakam (Performed by Dez Fafara & Neal Tiemann of Devildriver)

9. Copperhead Road - Written by Steve Earle (Performed by Brock Lindow of 36 Crazyfists & Dez Fafara)

10. Dads Gonna Kill Me - Written by Richard Thompson (Performed by Burton C. Bell of Fear Factory & Dez Fafara)

11. A Country Boy Can Survive - Written by Hank Jr. (Performed by Dez Fafara & Devildriver)

12. The Ride - Written by David Allan Coe (Performed by Lee Ving of FEAR & Dez Fafara)