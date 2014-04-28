Devil Sold His Soul, Chimp Spanner, The Algorithm + more for Tech-fest

The UK's premier tech metal festival has announced a whole bunch of new names for the Midlands metal party. The post-metal Devil Sold His Soul will be bringing soundscapes big enough to fill Newark Showground whereas The Algorithm will be more inclined to make it crumble into dust from the bass implosions.

They’ll be joined across the weekend by new additions Chimp Spanner, Martyr Defiled, Destiny Potato, Now Voyager, Shields, David Maxim Micic, Noise Trail Immersion, No Sin Escapes His Gaze and Doomed From Day One. It will also host TWO EUROPEAN EXCLUSIVES in Alaya and Eumeria. So if the thought of mind-altering techy prowess makes your mouth water and heart go into spasm, there’s only one place you need to be this July. Tech-fest takes place at Newark Showground 10-14 July, and tickets start at £59.99. Find out more here and check out the line-up below.