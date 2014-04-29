Design a t-shirt for Bloodstock

Are you a whizz with all that creative arty stuff? We know a lot of you guys are, and we know you love nothing more than metal – so this one is for you! Bloodstock are giving one lucky fan the chance to not only design a Bloodstock t-shirt to be made and then sold at the festival, but also bag themselves a pair of tickets for the weekender. Get in!

The Bloodstock team are looking for the most imaginative people around to help them create a small piece of Bloodstock history, getting their design printed and put on sale as one of the main event t-shirts at stalls across the very metal festival at Catton in August. If you think you can offer something different, get involved immediately, with only the following simple rules applying:

The design must be for a printable area of 300mm x 400mm.

The design needs to be 300dpi.

The design can be in colour, black and/or white.

The design needs to say Bloodstock with the dates included.

The design must be for the front of the t-shirt.

Other than that, knock yourselves out! Submit your designs to comps@bloodstock.uk.com by 30 May. Keep an eye on our website for the winner. Good luck!

Bloodstock 2014 takes place August 7-10 at Catton Hall, Derby and is headlined by Down, Emperor and Megadeth. Buy your tickets here.