Denovali offer free Swingfest download

Denovali Records have released a free 15-track sampler containing music by every artist who'll play at their Swingfest event in London later this year.
Grab your free download now or stream the tracks below.
The two-day festival, part of the Convergence event series, takes apace in the Village Underground on April 18 and Cafe Oto on April 19. Find out more.
Swingfest bill
Friday, April 18
Porter Ricks
The Haxan Cloak
Anna von Hausswolff
Hidden Orchestra + Lumen – special AV concert
Ulrich Schnauss
Witxes John Lemke
Saturday, April 19
Thomas Koner
Piano Interrupted
Origamibiro
Petrels