Denovali offer free Swingfest download

Denovali Records have released a free 15-track sampler containing music by every artist who'll play at their Swingfest event in London later this year.

Grab your free download now or stream the tracks below.

The two-day festival, part of the Convergence event series, takes apace in the Village Underground on April 18 and Cafe Oto on April 19. Find out more.

Swingfest bill

Friday, April 18

Porter Ricks

The Haxan Cloak

Anna von Hausswolff

Hidden Orchestra + Lumen – special AV concert

Ulrich Schnauss

Witxes John Lemke

Saturday, April 19

Thomas Koner

Piano Interrupted

Origamibiro

Petrels