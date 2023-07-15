Demi Lovato: I've always wanted to work with Corey Taylor

Demi Lovato says she'd love to collaborate on new music with Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor.

And if that isn't enough of a further boost to her already impressive rock credentials, the pop icon also reveals she'd quite like to join metalcore heroes Knocked Loose on a track.

Lovato released her first rock record – Holy Fvck – last year, and it was promptly hailed by Def Leppard frontman Joe Elliott as the best rock album of 2022.

She recently revealed plans to release REVAMPED, an album full of her career-defining songs with "a fresh perspective that reflects her current artistic vision" on September 15.

On her future plans to continue her rock career, she tells the Metal Ambassador Podcast: "Someone I've always wanted to work with is Corey Taylor and, you know, obviously working with bands like Knocked Loose would be sick, too.

"So I think it's something that's on my wish list but hopefully I'll have some collaborations for Revamped. We're still working that out, though."

Lovato also recalls how Job For A Cowboy's track Entombment of a Machine helped her fall in love with metal.

She adds: "It was the first song that I realised metal music, in a way, can be catchy without being a pop song because you listen for the guitar riffs, you listen for that certain part of the song. I just fell in love with it and that song is what did it for me."

Last month Lovato explained why she had gone back to using she/her pronouns, saying having to explain they/them to others was "absolutely exhausting".