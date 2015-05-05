Delain sing with Nightwish's Marco

Delain have released a lyric video for Sing To Me. Taken from last year’s The Human Contradiction album, the track also features Nightwish bass player and vocalist Marco Hietala. Both Hietala and Delain’s Charlotte Wessels appear in the video.

“We are very proud to announce our new lyric video for Sing To Me featuring Marco Hietala of Nightwish,” say the band. “It’s only fitting as we’re currently having a blast touring the US with Nightwish!”

The band have also announced a European tour in October and November. They’ll be playing with The Gentle Storm, a project fronted by former Gathering singer Anna Maria van Giersbergen, on the European mainland dates.

Tour Dates

22 Nov: UK - Bristol / Marble Factory 23 Nov: UK - Birmingham / Institute Library 24 Nov: UK - Manchester / Academy 2 25 Nov: UK - London / O2 Academy Islington 28 Nov: FR – Strasbourg / La Laiterie 29 Nov: FR – Paris / Divan Du Monde 30 Nov: BE – Vosselaar / Biebob 31 Nov: DE – Andernach / Juz Live Club 02 Dec: DE – München / Backstage Halle 03 Dec: IT – Milan / Live Club 04 Dec: AT – Graz / Explosiv 05 Dec: HU – Budapest / Club 202 06 Dec: SK – Bratislava / Randal Club 07 Dec: PL – Warschau / Club Progresia

