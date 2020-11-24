Deftones recruit an unlikely fan in the shape of Michael Bublé

Nothing in this world can be said to be certain except death, taxes, and the guarantee that the festive season will bring with it at least one encounter with Christmas crooner Michael Bublé.

This year, he's infiltrating the metal world thanks to a shock admission that he is a Deftones mega-fan.

Sharing a story on his Instagram page, in which he posed with newly acquired Deftones merch, Bublé thanked the band for the "swag" while confirming he is "absolutely loving" their new album Ohms. He also tagged in the album's title track to his story.

Bublé isn't alone in his admiration for Ohms; Metal Hammer's Stephen Hill awarded the album 8/10 and called it "an album for every type of Deftones fan". Including Michael Bublé.

(Image credit: Instagram)

It's not the only surprising story to come out of the Deftones camp in recent weeks. Earlier this month, we learned that the band's guitarist, Stephen Carpenter, is a "flat-"earther" who doesn't believe in vaccines.

In an interview on the Tin Foil Hat With Sam Tripoli podcast, Carpenter made a series of bold claims, including that space doesn‘t exist, there are no such things as nuclear weapons and vaccines don't work.

"If you think you live on a spinning, flying space ball, you’re in a cult,” he told Tripoli.

“The only thing that was ever launched into space was humanity’s imagination... When you first learn about flat Earth, at least when I did that, I learned about all that no dinosaur shit, no nuke stuff and everything. I mean literally you just start going down the path. Oh my god, there’s so much fake shit. And it just keeps happening you know?”