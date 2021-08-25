Def Leppard to stream High 'N' Dry anniversary broadcast

Def Leppard are to celebrate the 40th anniversary of their second album High 'N' Dry by streaming a retrospective video via the Def Leppard Vault, the online museum they launched in early 2021.

The video will feature interviews with Joe Elliott, Rick Savage and Rick Allen about the recording of the album, while Phil Collen and Vivian Campbell will reveal how High 'N' Dry impacted their own, pre-Leppard careers.

The broadcast will be facilitated by Single Music, a Nashville-based tech company whose CEO Tommy Stalknecht says, "Def Leppard has built a fan community thanks to the band’s iconic music and their unforgettable personalities.

"This video offering is a great way to use our technology, to both premiere events for the fans as well as give fans ongoing access to those events online for future rentals. That way, fans can enjoy these moments whenever they want, to the benefit of the band."

The broadcast will take place on August 28 at 9pm BST/4pm EDT/1pm PDT, with tickets costing $10 from the Def Leppard Vault. There are also bundles available, including a $20 patch and badge set featuring the High 'N' Dry artwork, a bundle that includes a unique t-shirt retailing at $45, and a $300, personally-inscribed "Platinum Commemorative Plaque".

In 2016, Elliott told Classic Rock, "When you look back at it now, there are bits of it that hit and bits of it that missed. But generally speaking, as the second album, it was the start of where we were going to go.

“We were open-minded and so happy to be working with a producer like Mutt Lange. He was like a teacher and we wanted to learn from him. He was this rock guru and we were prepared to get in the pit with him and wrestle it out.”

Visit the Def Leppard Vault.