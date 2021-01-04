Def Leppard to launch online museum, the Def Leppard Vault

Def Leppard will open the Def Leppard Vault, an online museum personally curated by the five band members, on January 13.

Featuring stories and guides to the Sheffield band’s history from 1977 to the present day, the Def Leppard Vault will serve as the ultimate guide to the British rock superstars, with founding members Joe Elliott and Rick Savage, plus drummer Rick Allen and guitarists Phil Collen and Vivian Campbell, all weighing in with their memories.

Interested parties can sign up to the site now, and will subsequently receive an email including a special code to enable the unlocking of the Vault.

In a social media posting on January 1, Leppard offered a greeting to their fanbase, and noted, “2020 has been a crazy year but we got through it together!”

Leppard are set to tour US stadiums with Motley Crue, Poison and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts this summer, though guitarist Collen admitted last year that, due to the ongoing global pandemic, the chances of the rescheduled dates going ahead are "50/50".