Def Leppard, Iron Maiden and more on tonight's Hammer Radio Show

Not so long ago, with the renaissance of vinyl, we asked you what was the last record you bought and when? So, tonight’s vinyl only Metal Hammer show is curated by you!

So expect loads of killer music from Def Leppard, Sikth, Iron Maiden, Blood Ceremony, Black Sabbath, Pantera, Dream Theater and Led Zeppelin.

Plus we’ll be talking about the news that the flip phone is making a comeback Stateside. Vogue editor Anna Wintour and Iggy Pop have been using the throwback phone in recent months and new ones are on the way. Which got us thinking…

What one thing – a physical artefact, not a person – would you bring back from the past?

You can listen live on Team Rock Radio and DAB at the 8PM GMT.

And you can listen to the previous shows On Demand.